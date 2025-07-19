Ramdas Athawale Urges Calm Amid Raj Thackeray-Nishikant Dubey Row

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Amid the ongoing verbal spat between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over the Hindi language debate in Maharashtra, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale on Saturday has called for restraint, urging all parties to maintain peace and avoid statements that could disrupt Mumbai's communal harmony.

Responding to the exchange of inflammatory remarks, Athawale said,“Such statements against each other can spoil the atmosphere of Mumbai. We should maintain peace. It's not right to speak in this manner.”

The controversy began after Dubey reportedly said,“Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge”, to which Raj Thackeray hit back sharply, saying,“You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge”.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale termed the comments from both leaders as“extremely objectionable.”

He said,“Raj Thackeray says he will drown Dubey, and Dubey says he will beat him up - this language is not appropriate. If you want to fight someone, go to Pakistan and kill terrorists. Why disturb peace in Mumbai?”

Athawale also reacted to Uddhav Thackeray's recent allegations against the Election Commission of India. In an interview published, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, Uddhav, accused the poll panel of unfairly granting the Shiv Sena's symbol and name to Eknath Shinde's faction.

“Uddhav Thackeray should understand that if two-thirds of the MLAs break away, they are considered the real party under the law. Eknath Shinde had that majority, and so the Election Commission made the rightful decision. Thackeray's accusations are wrong. The Election Commission is not a stone. It should not be blamed,” Athawale asserted.

Regarding the petition filed in the Supreme Court against the MNS for alleged hooliganism, Athawale said,“There will be no place for goondaism in Mumbai. Everyone has the right to learn Marathi, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. I hope the Supreme Court takes strict action and sends such elements to jail.”

Athawale also spoke on the ongoing India-Pakistan cricket match, which is being held in the UK, stating,“The way Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack, India responded strongly under PM Modi's leadership. If the match had taken place in India, it would have created unnecessary tension. Still, sports should not be politicised. Just as our soldiers showed courage through surgical strikes, our athletes should show the same courage on the field.”

When asked about the investigation into Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi defended him, Athawale said,“If Robert Vadra has earned money through unlawful means, investigative agencies have the right to probe. Rahul Gandhi defending him isn't appropriate. If guilty, Vadra must face legal consequences.”

On the ongoing INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, Athawale said,“The INDIA Bloc is weakening. AAP has already walked out. Mamata Banerjee and others might leave soon. By 2029, this alliance will completely disintegrate. It has no real strength left.”