Dhurandhar 2 To Varanasi: Will 2026/2027 Bring A New Box Office Champion And Break Dangal Box Office Record? Read On

Aamir Khan's Dangal has dominated global box office charts for nearly a decade. But industry buzz suggests its historic record may finally face serious competition from three mega Indian releases expected between 2026 and 2027

Dangal created history after its extraordinary success in China and Hong Kong, turning the film into a global phenomenon. The sports drama collected nearly Rs 1305 crore from the Chinese market alone, pushing its worldwide total to around Rs 2070 crore. In India, the film earned approximately Rs 387 crore, making it one of the rare Indian films to achieve massive international appeal. Over the years, blockbusters such as Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 came close to surpassing this milestone but eventually fell short, allowing Dangal to maintain its unmatched global record for almost nine years.

Trade experts believe Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 could become a major box office force. The first film reportedly crossed Rs 1300 crore globally, making the sequel one of the most anticipated action franchises. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, the sequel is expected to expand the scale and reach of the franchise when it releases in March 2026.

At the same time, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One has generated unprecedented excitement among audiences. With a powerful cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the mythological epic is designed as a two-part cinematic event. The first instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part will follow in 2027, and both films are expected to attract global audiences due to their universal storytelling and visual scale.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, known for delivering worldwide hits like Baahubali and RRR, is working on Varanasi, which already carries enormous expectations. The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles. Scheduled for release in April 2027, the project is believed to combine Rajamouli's signature grand storytelling with strong international appeal. Trade analyst Varun Gupta has expressed confidence that within the next 16 months, one of these films could potentially cross Dangal's lifetime global earnings, marking a new chapter in Indian cinema's worldwide box office journey.