James Cameron In Dubai: Here's How You Can Meet The 'Avatar' Director

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron is coming to Dubai. The legendary director behind Titanic, Avatar, and The Terminator will headline the Megacampus Summit 2026, set to take place on March 6–7 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's largest lecture event, the Megacampus Summit brings together global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and creatives to explore progress, evolution, and the ideas shaping the future. The 2026 edition is expected to welcome 13,000 attendees from around the world for two days of insights, networking, and collaboration in the heart of Dubai.

Cameron, who is also an explorer and CEO of Lightstorm Entertainment, will be among an impressive lineup of international speakers. Joining him are Magnus Carlsen, widely regarded as the greatest chess player of all time; Robert Greene, bestselling author of The 48 Laws of Power; Wim Hof, known globally as“The Iceman” and creator of the Wim Hof Method; and Dave Ulrich, considered the father of modern HR and author of more than 30 books.

The summit is designed as a platform for forward-thinking dialogue, featuring Nobel laureates, industry pioneers, and leaders from business, sports, science, and the creative industries. Organisers have confirmed that more world-renowned speakers will be announced in the coming months.

Megacampus Summit 2026 is strictly for attendees aged 16 and above. Early bird tickets start at Dh220, with premium packages reaching Dh66,105.



