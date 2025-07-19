Seeman Slams 'Caste Discrimination', 'Political Hypocrisy' In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday launched a scathing attack on "caste-based discrimination and political double standards" in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public gathering in Ponneri, Seeman said, "Some say caste-based discrimination no longer exists because no one asks for a child's caste during school admissions. But unless we address the root cause, nothing will truly change."

He emphasised that caste-based oppression persists across multiple layers of society, including education, religion, and politics.

Citing the revered Tamil text Tirukkural, Seeman stated that it is a scripture for all religions and communities.

He criticised the "hypocrisy of glorifying" Tiruvalluvar, author of Tirukkural, while ignoring and marginalising his descendants.

"The one who gave us this treasure belonged to the lineage of Ayothidasa Pandithar. Yet, today, those bearing that legacy face neglect and discrimination," he said.

He also condemned the "continued denial" of temple entry for marginalised communities and blamed the government for its "failure" to uphold the principles of social justice.

"This is the reality under a government that claims to be the torchbearer of social justice," he remarked.

Highlighting the prevalence of caste-based political outfits, Seeman questioned the absence of a party that represents Tamils as a unified national identity.

"There are parties for various castes, but where is the party that stands for Tamils as a people?" he asked.

In a sharp critique of political symbolism, Seeman took aim at leaders who accept garlands only from their caste groups while branding it as Dravidian ideology.

"This is not true Dravidianism; it's casteist glorification in disguise," he said.

Referring to his political ambitions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Seeman declared, "If mere dogs and jackals can rule this state, why not a tiger like me?"

On the issue of religious and cultural identity, Seeman pointed out the irony of worshipping Lord Shiva while oppressing his supposed descendants.

He also criticised the partial excavation of the Keezhadi archaeological site, alleging that selective digging suppresses the true scale of ancient Tamil civilisation.

"Only a full excavation will uncover the real glory of our past," he said.

The fiery speech by Seeman comes as part of NTK's ongoing efforts to galvanise public support ahead of the next election, with caste, culture, and Tamil identity taking centre stage in the party's rhetoric.