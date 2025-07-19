Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Leader Yoon's release request is rejected by South Korean court

2025-07-19 06:19:41
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has denied former President Yoon Suk-yeol's request to be released from custody, maintaining his detention as investigations into his alleged imposition of martial law continue.

According to local media reports on Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled against Yoon’s request after a legal review during a hearing earlier in the day.

This decision follows an earlier warrant issued by the same court eight days ago, at the request of special counsel Cho Eun-suk. The warrant cites several serious charges against Yoon, including insurrection, obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and falsifying official documents.

The special counsel’s team began its investigation on June 18 and had previously sought a 48-hour arrest warrant for Yoon last month, but that request was dismissed.

Yoon was first taken into custody at the presidential office on January 15 and formally indicted on January 26. Although he was released on March 8 when prosecutors chose not to challenge the court’s earlier decision to free him, the current warrant allows authorities to keep him detained for at least 20 more days as the probe continues.

