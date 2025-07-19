Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malaysian King gives formal approval for judicial appointments

Malaysian King gives formal approval for judicial appointments


2025-07-19 06:09:03
(MENAFN) The Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, has given his formal approval for several important judicial appointments following recommendations from the prime minister and consultations with the Conference of Rulers.

Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh has been named the new chief justice of the Federal Court, Malaysia’s highest judicial position. Alongside this, Abu Bakar Jais was appointed president of the Court of Appeal, and Azizah Nawawi was selected as the chief judge for the High Court covering the northern Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, according to a statement issued by the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s office on Thursday evening.

The official swearing-in ceremony and presentation of appointment documents are scheduled for July 28 at the National Palace.

As chief justice, Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh will lead the Federal Court, which serves as the apex judicial authority in Malaysia’s legal system.

MENAFN19072025000045017281ID1109821023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search