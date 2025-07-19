A Story Wrapped In Silence: 9 Months Later, Humaira Asghar's Death Remains A Mystery

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A major development has emerged in the mysterious death case of model and actress Humaira Asghar, as initial toxicology results from her post-mortem have ruled out poisoning as the cause of death.

According to police sources, multiple tests were conducted and samples were sent to the forensic lab at the University of Karachi.

The preliminary report shows no traces of toxic substances or suspicious chemicals in her system.

Although a few lab reports are still pending, early findings suggest that the actress may have died a natural death, redirecting the focus of the investigation.

Two ID Cards, One Truth About Age

During the investigation, two national identity cards were recovered from Humaira's apartment, one of which listed a younger date of birth.

This has raised speculation about the pressures of the entertainment industry, where youth and appearance often overshadow age and experience.

The Final Calls... and No One Answered

Data retrieved from her mobile phone reveals that on October 7, 2024, Humaira tried to contact 14 individuals, including a well-known director currently in Islamabad. None responded. Her phone contained 2,215 saved numbers, but in her final hours, no one picked up.

Her diary, damaged tablet, and phone have now become key pieces of evidence in the investigation.

Bathroom Clues: Soaked Clothes and Silent Clues

Investigators found decayed laundry soaked in detergent inside her bathroom. It appears she may have fallen while doing laundry. The kitchen had no food supplies, raising questions about her state of life, was she truly living alone, or was she silently struggling with something deeper?

No Odor, No Discovery: Another Puzzle

One of the most unusual aspects of the case is the delay in discovering her body. The absence of odor from the decomposing body has baffled investigators. Reports indicate that neighbors began noticing a smell in November, but the building's guard ignored it.

A Silent Death, and a Society's Indifference

Why did no friend, sibling, or colleague notice her absence for months? Humaira's tragic story raises uncomfortable questions about loneliness in the glamorous world of showbiz, where a person is only remembered as long as they're seen on screen.

Will the Mystery Ever Be Solved?

Humaira Asghar's badly decomposed body was discovered on July 8 from the fourth floor of a residential apartment in Defence Phase 6, Karachi, during a court-ordered eviction process.

New findings show she had Rs. 400,000 in her private bank account, and ATM records suggest she wasn't facing financial hardship. However, investigators suspect she may have been emotionally or mentally distressed.

Though the initial reports point toward a natural death, the full truth behind her final days remains unanswered. The investigation continues.