Trump goes made, sues Wall Street Journal for ten billion dollars
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has initiated a legal battle demanding $10 billion in damages from the parent company of a major American newspaper and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. The U.S. president accuses them of defamation, stemming from a report that claimed he sent a lewd birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
According to the lawsuit, Trump alleges that the article falsely stated he had sent Epstein a birthday card in 2003, prior to the financier’s prosecution for sex-related crimes. Trump maintains that this note is entirely fabricated and asserts the media outlet broke libel laws by publishing such a claim.
As reported, the disputed article described the message as carrying Trump’s signature and tone. However, Trump insists that no such note exists and calls the report a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation.
Coinciding with the lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice recently made a request for the release of sealed records linked to Epstein, amid growing backlash over how Trump-era officials managed the case.
Trump publicly commented on the matter, saying: “We have just filed a powerhouse Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, fake news 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is, The Wall Street Journal.”
He further stated, “I hope Rupert and his 'friends' are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case.”
According to Trump, the newspaper and Murdoch had been cautioned in advance about potential legal consequences if the story was published. The former president and Murdoch have shared a complicated, fluctuating relationship over the years.
A spokesperson for the media company, speaking to reporters, responded by saying, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”
Murdoch, who was recently seen attending the FIFA World Cup in Trump’s company, is the founder of a prominent media conglomerate often credited with contributing to Trump's political ascent.
