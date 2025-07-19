Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Declines WHO’s Health Regulation Changes


2025-07-19 05:29:10
(MENAFN) On Friday, the United States officially declined to accept the recent changes to the international health regulations established by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year.

In a joint declaration, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the WHO’s 2024 International Health Regulations Amendments.

The statement criticized the revisions as "vague and broad" in their wording, emphasizing that U.S. agencies "put Americans first in all our actions" and "will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties."

The agreement, which was finalized in Geneva in June 2024, is designed to guarantee global access to medicines, treatments, and vaccines in preparation for future pandemics.

