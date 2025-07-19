403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Declines WHO’s Health Regulation Changes
(MENAFN) On Friday, the United States officially declined to accept the recent changes to the international health regulations established by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year.
In a joint declaration, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the WHO’s 2024 International Health Regulations Amendments.
The statement criticized the revisions as "vague and broad" in their wording, emphasizing that U.S. agencies "put Americans first in all our actions" and "will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties."
The agreement, which was finalized in Geneva in June 2024, is designed to guarantee global access to medicines, treatments, and vaccines in preparation for future pandemics.
In a joint declaration, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the WHO’s 2024 International Health Regulations Amendments.
The statement criticized the revisions as "vague and broad" in their wording, emphasizing that U.S. agencies "put Americans first in all our actions" and "will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties."
The agreement, which was finalized in Geneva in June 2024, is designed to guarantee global access to medicines, treatments, and vaccines in preparation for future pandemics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment