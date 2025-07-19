403
Media reports three deceased due to explosion at US sheriff training center
(MENAFN) A powerful explosion struck the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) training facility early Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least three deputies, according to Fox News, citing department sources. The blast occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles, leading to an immediate evacuation and a multi-agency emergency response.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed ambulances were dispatched to the scene for injuries linked to the explosion. The FBI’s Los Angeles field office is also involved in the investigation.
Preliminary reports indicate the accident happened while deputies were handling ordnance on the training grounds. Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a post on X, said she spoke with U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California about the “horrific incident.” She added that federal agents are on-site working to uncover more details and asked the public to keep the victims’ families in their thoughts.
Though details on the cause remain scarce, authorities are treating the situation with high priority and have increased safety measures. The blast comes amid growing concerns over hazardous materials in urban areas, following a separate recent incident involving commercial fireworks that sparked a large residential fire in Los Angeles.
