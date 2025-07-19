Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 185 Russian Drones, 23 Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight into July 19 (starting at 19:30 on July 18), the enemy launched 379 aerial attack assets, including 344 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones from directions such as Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia (around 200 of them were Shaheds), 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions as well as temporarily occupied Crimea, eight Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from the Millerovo area, and 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from the airspace over Russia's Saratov region," the statement reads.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukraine's Air Force, air defense missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:00 on Saturday, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down 208 enemy air targets, including 185 Shahed-type attack UAVs, seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and nine Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, seven cruise missiles and 129 decoy drones failed to reach their targets due to either loss of trajectory or suppression by electronic warfare systems.

There were confirmed hits from five missiles and 30 attack drones across 12 locations, with debris from downed objects falling in seven different locations.