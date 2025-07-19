Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow voices remarks on statements of N-Korean resort closure

2025-07-19 05:01:41
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has rejected recent reports by Western media that suggested North Korea shut down its newly opened Wonsan-Kalma beach resort to foreign visitors following a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Outlets like Bloomberg and the Associated Press quoted North Korean tourism officials, claiming the resort was “temporarily not receiving foreign guests,” with Bloomberg implying the closure was tied to Lavrov's presence.

Zakharova clarified that the resort’s limited access is due to long-standing COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place since February 2020. However, she emphasized that Russian tourists have been allowed to visit since early 2024, and their presence is unrelated to Lavrov’s diplomatic trip.

She accused American media, which she claims are linked to U.S. intelligence, of spreading misinformation. Zakharova described the allegations as deliberate fabrications driven by Washington’s frustration over its failed policy approach to North Korea.

Lavrov was the first high-profile foreign guest to tour the resort since it began operations this month. Zakharova shared photos of the visit on her Telegram channel. The trip was meant to underscore the strengthening of Russia-North Korea ties since the Ukraine conflict began.

Lavrov praised the resort and expressed Russia’s intention to enhance tourism and transport connections with North Korea. There are currently direct flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang, and last year, about 1,500 Russian tourists traveled to North Korea. Additionally, Nordwind Airlines plans to start direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang later this month.

