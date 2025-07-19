403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US vice president antagonizes funding Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance supports President Donald Trump’s proposal to have European allies shoulder the financial responsibility for supplying weapons to Ukraine, easing the burden on American taxpayers, according to Vance’s spokesperson. Since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with over $66 billion in military aid during the Biden administration.
Trump has criticized the continued US funding without reciprocal benefits and introduced a plan to supply US-made arms to Kyiv through European NATO countries, framing it as a business opportunity for the US defense sector and a means to increase pressure on Russia.
Vance’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the vice president fully backs the plan to relieve American taxpayers from “indefinitely funding the conflict” and is committed to ending the violence in Eastern Europe. The spokesperson criticized Biden for “stupidly” sending billions of US tax dollars to Ukraine, contrasting it with Trump’s “America First” approach that shifts costs to Europe.
Trump revealed the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, with Germany designated as the main financial contributor and several other countries participating. However, some EU nations like France, Italy, and the Czech Republic have reportedly declined to contribute.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas praised Trump’s commitment but called on the US to share the financial responsibility. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned Western arms deliveries, claiming they fuel the conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused European countries of funding Ukraine’s destruction by paying for the weapons.
Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, held twice in Türkiye, have resumed after Kyiv abandoned negotiations in 2022 to seek a military victory with Western support. Trump has threatened up to 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if no progress is made toward peace within 50 days. Russia says it is ready to continue talks and awaits Kyiv’s response.
Trump has criticized the continued US funding without reciprocal benefits and introduced a plan to supply US-made arms to Kyiv through European NATO countries, framing it as a business opportunity for the US defense sector and a means to increase pressure on Russia.
Vance’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the vice president fully backs the plan to relieve American taxpayers from “indefinitely funding the conflict” and is committed to ending the violence in Eastern Europe. The spokesperson criticized Biden for “stupidly” sending billions of US tax dollars to Ukraine, contrasting it with Trump’s “America First” approach that shifts costs to Europe.
Trump revealed the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, with Germany designated as the main financial contributor and several other countries participating. However, some EU nations like France, Italy, and the Czech Republic have reportedly declined to contribute.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas praised Trump’s commitment but called on the US to share the financial responsibility. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned Western arms deliveries, claiming they fuel the conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused European countries of funding Ukraine’s destruction by paying for the weapons.
Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, held twice in Türkiye, have resumed after Kyiv abandoned negotiations in 2022 to seek a military victory with Western support. Trump has threatened up to 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if no progress is made toward peace within 50 days. Russia says it is ready to continue talks and awaits Kyiv’s response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment