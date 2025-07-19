403
UN Warns Of Deteriorating Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations warned today that collective deprivation of food could become normalized in Gaza, pointing to the widespread malnutrition and severe hunger among the population, which is causing daily deaths, particularly among children and women.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israeli authorities had issued another evacuation order, this time for parts of northern Gaza, noting extremely concerning reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition in hospitals, with insufficient resources to treat them.
The statement noted that the energy crisis continues to worsen despite the limited resumption of fuel imports, as the fuel shortage forced the suspension of solid waste collection over the past two days, and more water wells, particularly in Deir Al Balah, have been shut down.
It explained that certain health services, such as dialysis, have been reduced or shut down, and other services will also need to cease due to the lack of fuel, while the limited available fuel is being prioritized for essential health, water, and communications services, as well as for vehicle operation. The statement stressed that humanitarian aid movement within Gaza remains restricted, with only 7 of 13 attempts to coordinate aid worker and supply movements facilitated by the Israeli authorities.
In a related context, UN humanitarian workers reported that daily hostilities, preventable deaths, worsening fuel shortages, displacement, and despair are contributing to the normalization of collective deprivation for Gaza's residents.
It is worth noting that food shortages in Gaza have reached unprecedented levels due to Israel's complete blockade of all crossings, with UN and international organizations affirming that famine has become a painful reality facing Gaza's residents while the international community remains inactive in saving them.
