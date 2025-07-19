Openai Unveils New Agentic 'Computer Controlling' Tool, Performs Tasks On Users' Behalf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: OpenAI has unveiled a new tool called "ChatGPT Agent," which allows users to perform complex, multi-step tasks via a fully virtual computer operated by the tool on their behalf.

This represents a qualitative leap forward in the world of artificial intelligence agents.

The company explained in a statement that the tool is powered by a new model developed specifically for this product.

ChatGPT Agent can view a user's calendar to inform them of upcoming client appointments, plan a family breakfast and purchase ingredients, or prepare a presentation based on competitor analysis.

The company noted that the model is based on enhanced training to perform complex tasks using multiple tools.

ChatGPT Agent combines the advantages of the Operator and Deep Research tools previously launched by OpenAI.

It also said that the tool can be used for online shopping more effectively than using Operator alone, or for automating small tasks in daily life.

It explained that the tool is capable of controlling an entire computer, not just a browser, which provides it with an expanded set of tools.

However, speed remains a challenge, as the team focuses on improving the performance of complex tasks.

OpenAI confirmed that the tool asks the user's permission before performing any irreversible actions, such as sending an email or completing a reservation, but it currently does not have the authority to perform these operations.

OpenAI is scheduled to begin making the ChatGPT Agent available to subscribers of its various plans starting today, after launching the "Operator" tool last January, which was described as an artificial intelligence agent that can browse the internet on behalf of users.