Cooking Oil Price Down, Flour Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of cooking oil decreased, while the rate of flour surged in Kabul market during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil went down from 1,650 afghanis to 1,600 afghanis due to a fall in global market prices.

However, the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakhstani flour rose from 1,400 to 1,420 afghanis, he added.

He noted that prices of other essential food items remained unchanged. A 49-kilogram sack of Indian sugar stood at 2,500 afghanis, while a 24-kilogram bag of Pakistani rice remained at 2,600 afghanis - the same as last week.

He said one kilogram of African black tea sold for 400 afghanis and the same quantity of Indonesian green tea for 350 afghanis.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,550afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,700 afghanis, while one kilogram of black tea was priced at 400 afghanis and green tea at 450 afghanis, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said the price of one litre of petrol remained at 60 afghanis and diesel at 62 afghanis.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jan, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area, said one kilogram of liquefied gas was selling for 47 afghanis - unchanged from last week.

Gold

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold remained stable 4,700afs and the same amount of Arabian gold stayed unchanged at 6,000afs.

Currency rates

Haji Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange, said one US dollar was traded at 69.10afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230 afs.

Last week, one US dollar was exchanged for 69.10 afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees for 235afs.

