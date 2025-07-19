403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO state pressures Trump to sanction Russia instantly
(MENAFN) Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze has urged former U.S. President Donald Trump to act swiftly on his threat to impose secondary sanctions on Russia, rather than waiting the proposed 50 days. Speaking to Politico, Braze argued that delaying punitive measures gives Moscow more time to strengthen its battlefield position in Ukraine.
Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with Russia’s actions and warned of potential 100% tariffs on nations continuing to trade with Moscow unless a peace agreement is reached within the deadline. However, Braze insisted that sanctions should be enforced immediately, as intelligence shared among NATO allies indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no real interest in peace.
According to Braze, these sanctions should focus on diminishing Russia’s military capabilities rather than targeting its population. She emphasized the need to push Russia back to negotiations through increased international pressure.
In contrast, Moscow maintains it is open to diplomacy but insists any resolution must address the underlying causes of the conflict and be legally binding. Russian officials have dismissed Trump’s warnings as ultimatums, which they find unacceptable. The Kremlin has called on the U.S. to pressure Ukraine instead, claiming Western support encourages Kyiv to continue fighting rather than seek peace.
Meanwhile, The Economist reported skepticism among global investors about Trump following through with his threats, fearing the economic consequences, particularly heightened tensions with China and a potential spike in inflation.
Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with Russia’s actions and warned of potential 100% tariffs on nations continuing to trade with Moscow unless a peace agreement is reached within the deadline. However, Braze insisted that sanctions should be enforced immediately, as intelligence shared among NATO allies indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no real interest in peace.
According to Braze, these sanctions should focus on diminishing Russia’s military capabilities rather than targeting its population. She emphasized the need to push Russia back to negotiations through increased international pressure.
In contrast, Moscow maintains it is open to diplomacy but insists any resolution must address the underlying causes of the conflict and be legally binding. Russian officials have dismissed Trump’s warnings as ultimatums, which they find unacceptable. The Kremlin has called on the U.S. to pressure Ukraine instead, claiming Western support encourages Kyiv to continue fighting rather than seek peace.
Meanwhile, The Economist reported skepticism among global investors about Trump following through with his threats, fearing the economic consequences, particularly heightened tensions with China and a potential spike in inflation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment