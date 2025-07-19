403
AAFT School Of Fine Arts Hosts Grand Art Exhibition To Commemorate Historic 125Th Batch And 32 Years Of IFTRC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida : In a magnificent tribute to the historic 125th batch of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) and the 32nd anniversary of the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC), the AAFT School of Fine Arts organized an extraordinary Art Exhibition at Marwah Studios, celebrating creativity, legacy, and the institution's world record achievement.
The exhibition, featuring an impressive collection of student-created paintings, vividly portrayed the essence and spirit of the 125th batch, with each artwork symbolizing a unique perspective on this milestone. The artworks seamlessly blended history, imagination, and artistic excellence - standing as a proud reflection of AAFT's creative spirit and educational excellence.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Kalraj Mishra, 44th Governor of Rajasthan, 19th Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and former Union Minister, who was joined by a distinguished international delegation including H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India; Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda; and Nakul Wali, Government Official from Dublin, Ireland. The event drew a large audience of international dignitaries, art lovers, media professionals, and academicians.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized the role of art in institutional culture:“Every event at Marwah Studios is designed to celebrate and promote the arts. This exhibition is not only an artistic tribute to our 125th batch - a world record in itself - but also a proud moment where students express their creativity in honour of our legacy. Art is the language of emotions, and these paintings speak volumes.”
Shri Kalraj Mishra, in his address, shared:“Art gives voice to thought and vision to aspiration. The fact that these paintings are made by students to honour a creative milestone makes this exhibition even more meaningful. AAFT continues to be a lighthouse of innovation and artistic brilliance.”
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, expressed his admiration:“The paintings are not only a tribute to AAFT's success but also a mirror of how deeply students understand and value their institution. This level of cultural engagement is rare and commendable.”
Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda, added:“To see students honour their own academic journey through art is truly inspiring. It shows how art education at AAFT cultivates not just skills but deep personal expression.”
Nakul Wali, Government Official from Ireland, noted:“The diversity, symbolism, and passion reflected in each artwork is astounding. These paintings are not just visuals; they are milestones in colour and canvas, etched in history.”
The art exhibition added a vibrant and emotional dimension to the larger celebration, highlighting how AAFT remains the only creative institution in the world to touch 125 batches - and continues to set global standards in media, arts, and education.
