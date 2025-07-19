Ranbir Kapoor Unveils Gabit's Smart Ring That Packs All Health Experts Into One Wearable

Gabit has launched the second film in its ongoing ad campaign, once again featuring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Titled“One Ring, All the Experts”, the film takes a sharp, stylized approach to demonstrate the cutting-edge capabilities of the Gabit Smart Ring.

In the ad, Ranbir uncovers that the Smart Ring is far more than a device for tracking steps or sleep. It silently operates as a personal gym coach, nutritionist, sleep expert, and wellness guide-all rolled into one wearable gadget. With its sleek design and silent functionality, the Gabit Ring becomes a 24/7 wellness companion that blends seamlessly into daily life.

A Ring That Tracks It All

The ring focuses on four critical pillars of health: Fitness, Nutrition, Stress, and Sleep. It collects clinical-grade health data and translates it into clear, actionable insights, empowering users to make smarter health choices. Lightweight and water-resistant, it's designed for constant wear, working quietly in the background.

From Reminder to Routine

The new film builds on the tone and success of the first Gabit ad, which showed how the Smart Ring serves as a constant nudge toward better health. The sequel goes further, showcasing the effortless nature of the ring's tracking capabilities-no manual input, no second-guessing. Ranbir's performance makes the message feel real and relatable.

With his signature charm and authenticity, he delivers the memorable punchline:“Ab saare health experts hai, iss ek, Gabit Ring mein.” The visual metaphor of chaos disappearing as he removes the ring captures Gabit's promise of replacing noise with smart, wearable intelligence.

Gabit's Vision for Smarter Health

Gabit founder Gaurav Gupta says,“This film brings our vision to life-simplifying health with powerful technology, and Ranbir brings that message home effortlessly.”

The ad is now live across YouTube, Instagram, and other digital platforms, reinforcing Gabit's mission to help India live healthier and longer-one smart choice at a time.