Telugu Actor Fish Venkat Passes Away At 53 Due To Kidney And Liver Failure

Telugu actor and comedian Fish Venkat, known for roles in films like Bunny and Dhee, passed away at 53 due to kidney and liver failure after prolonged health struggles.

Telugu actor Fish Venkat is no more. He died at the age of 53. He died after kidney and liver failure. Fish Venkat's condition had worsened due to the disease. He was put on dialysis regularly. Ventilator support was given. Fish Venkat's real name was Venkat Raj. He left behind his wife and three children.

Fish Venkat needed a kidney transplant, but could not arrange the money

According to the information received from Fish Venkat's family members, he needed a kidney transplant. The money for this could not be arranged. When Fish Venkat's condition became critical, his daughter appealed for financial help. She said that Rs 50 lakh was needed for a kidney transplant, but the money could not be arranged.

The talk of help from Prabhas turned out to be fake

According to a report in One India, Fish Venkat's daughter said, "Father's condition is very critical. He is in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost Rs 50 lakh. Prabhas' assistant called us and offered financial help. He said that we should let him know once his transplant is done so that the expenses can be covered."

However, a few days later, a family member said that the news of Prabhas offering help was not true. He told Suman TV, "Nothing like that happened. We are answering every call to see if anyone can help us. An unknown person called. He introduced himself as Prabhas Anna's assistant. Later, we came to know that he is a fake person. We have not received any financial help yet."

Who was Fish Venkat?

Fish Venkat was born in 1971. He became famous for his comedy roles. He made a place for himself in the Telugu film industry with films like Bunny, Adhurs and Dhee. He was recently seen in the thriller film Coffee with a Killer. He worked with Sidhu Jonnalagadda in Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma and DJ Tillu.