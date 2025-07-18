Dubai: Man Jailed For Impersonating Police Officer In Dh45,000 Robbery Attempt

A man who impersonated a police officer in an attempt to steal Dh45,000 from an Asian man has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Criminal Court. The 45-year-old Gulf national tried to rob the victim near a currency exchange in the Naif area, acting alongside unidentified accomplices.

The incident took place in April, when the victim visited a currency exchange to convert Dh45,000 into US dollars but decided not to proceed due to an unfavourable rate. According to case records, as he stepped out of the premises, the defendant and others emerged from a nearby vehicle claiming to be law enforcement officers.

Recommended For You UAE taught me to enjoy abundance while staying grounded, says Indian expat

“They told me I was under arrest and tried to take my bag,” the victim told investigators, adding that he resisted and shouted for help. As a crowd gathered, two men presented what appeared to be police badges, but the victim and bystanders challenged them. The suspects then fled the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police launched an investigation and traced the vehicle involved. Though registered under a child's name, the car was found to be in the possession of the defendant's brother, confirming the suspect's access to it.

In court, the defendant denied the robbery attempt and claimed that the victim owed him money. He told prosecutors he went to the location to collect the debt and left when others gathered and accused him of financial wrongdoing .

The court rejected the defendant's claims, stating that his denial was not credible in light of the evidence. It described the argument as a tactic to avoid conviction.

“The court is not convinced by the defendant's version of events, which it views as a defence strategy aimed at evading responsibility,” the judgment stated.

The defendant was found guilty of attempted theft and impersonating a police officer and was sentenced accordingly.