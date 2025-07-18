The Costa Rica Tourism Institute Invites You To Discover The New Pedestrian Bridge At The Guayabo National Monument This Summer

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Guayabo National Monument is considered one of Costa Rica's most important archaeological sites and a unique engineering feat thanks to the construction of its ancient mounds, aqueducts, steps, stairways, and causeways. Now, during this mid-year vacation, all national and international tourists can take part in an immersive and exploratory experience with the opening to the public of a new pedestrian bridge over the pre-Columbian causeway.

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute contributed to the design and construction of the project, and it is one of the tangible results of the framework cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) for the strengthening of Sustainable Tourism Management in Costa Rica's Protected Wilderness Areas, signed in March 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the opening to the public of the pedestrian bridge, located over the pre-Columbian causeway of the Guayabo National Monument. This infrastructure will provide a perspective and insight into history, providing a glimpse into part of the Monument's archaeological complex, offering scenic beauty and a unique experience of traveling back in time at one of the most representative archaeological sites in the canton of Turrialba,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

As agreed by the institutions, the administration and maintenance of the infrastructure will be the responsibility of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). The investment in this tourism infrastructure project was over 27 million colones.

The Guayabo National Monument is located northwest of the city of Turrialba in Cartago . This iconic protected area covers 20 hectares and includes the archaeological site, featuring a set of pre-Hispanic architectural structures made of“river cobble” stone, built between 1000 BC and 1400 AD. According to historical records, these structures were used for 2,400 years.

The Guayabo National Monument was designated a World Heritage Site for Civil Engineering, a designation granted by the American Society of Civil Engineers, one of the most prestigious organizations in the world in this field. This designation recognizes the engineering achievements and techniques carried out by the first inhabitants of this monument and its enduring value.

Furthermore, this is a wilderness area that protects a remnant of premontane rainforest with evergreen foliage. Visiting the Guayabo National Monument also offers birdwatching opportunities such as toucans, orioles, woodpeckers, yigüirros, and chachalacas, as well as a list of mammals that includes armadillos, rabbits, coyotes, sloths, squirrels, coatis, and even anteaters.

According to the official website of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), those interested in visiting the Guayabo National Monument are advised to open their doors during mid-term breaks and throughout the year: Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The park offers camping and lunch areas, restrooms, and a craft shop. Admission for national visitors and residents is ¢1,200 for those over 13 years of age and ¢600 for children between 2 and 12 years of age. Children under 2 years old and adults over 65 years of age are free of charge. Additionally, a guided tour is provided by the U-SURE Association, made up of community members, lasting approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Mounds: Circular foundations of different sizes, used as bases for building dwellings or palenques.

Aqueducts: Closed or open canals used to convey water from springs to storage tanks.

Caves: Stone paths used as transit routes that extend in different directions from the excavated area, stretching several kilometers in length.

Stairs or steps: Stone structures used to ascend from the causeways to the mounds.

Storage tanks: Rectangular stone structures used to dissipate or store water brought by the aqueducts.

Tombs: Rectangular structures, built of stone or slabs, are called box tombs.

