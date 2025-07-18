Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Did Coldplay Promise 'Camera Free' Zones For Sidepieces From Next Concert? Truth Behind Viral Post

Did Coldplay Promise 'Camera Free' Zones For Sidepieces From Next Concert? Truth Behind Viral Post


2025-07-18 10:08:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal, a viral post has gone viral on the internet claiming Coldplay will provide special sections for people who attend their concerts and deceive their better halves is false, according to Today.

A screenshot from a post that pretends to be band's official X account stated,“Starting with our next show, we're introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces."

One of the users remarked,“A thoughtful decision by Coldplay.”

Coldplay 's representative informed Today that the post is not real.

Coldplay became the focus of attention when a camera captured a couple embracing during a performance on its“Music of the Spheres World Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, leading frontman Chris Martin to remark,“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

Also Read | Coldplay concert scandal: Astronomer puts Byron, Cabot on 'immediate' leave No official statement from either CEO Andy Byron or HR chief Kristin Cabot

The New York-based AI company Astronomer earlier rejected the claims of a statement that allegedly said CEO, Andy Byron apologised in light of the incident. The false note mentioned, "“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle. As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.'”

Also Read | Cuddle, 'look at these two,' quick cover - Moments before Andy Byron's exposé

According to New York Post, the post was fabricated as Astronomer's spokesperson confirmed the same to the publication.

Neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot – Astronomer's chief human resources officer – has issued any official comment regarding the viral TikTok clip of the incident garnering over 50 million views and more than 5 million likes.

MENAFN18072025007365015876ID1109820215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search