Did Coldplay Promise 'Camera Free' Zones For Sidepieces From Next Concert? Truth Behind Viral Post

After the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal, a viral post has gone viral on the internet claiming Coldplay will provide special sections for people who attend their concerts and deceive their better halves is false, according to Today.

A screenshot from a post that pretends to be band's official X account stated,“Starting with our next show, we're introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces."

One of the users remarked,“A thoughtful decision by Coldplay.”

Coldplay 's representative informed Today that the post is not real.

Coldplay became the focus of attention when a camera captured a couple embracing during a performance on its“Music of the Spheres World Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, leading frontman Chris Martin to remark,“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The New York-based AI company Astronomer earlier rejected the claims of a statement that allegedly said CEO, Andy Byron apologised in light of the incident. The false note mentioned, "“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle. As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.'”

According to New York Post, the post was fabricated as Astronomer's spokesperson confirmed the same to the publication.

Neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot – Astronomer's chief human resources officer – has issued any official comment regarding the viral TikTok clip of the incident garnering over 50 million views and more than 5 million likes.