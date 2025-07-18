Kashmir Newspapers Struggle As Govt Ads Withheld

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A growing number of newspapers in the Kashmir Valley are being systematically deprived of government advertisements-critical financial lifelines that sustain local journalism and ensure the survival of numerous media outlets.

Media owners said the practice has intensified this year, leaving many publications struggling to remain operational. Despite pledging allegiance to democratic principles and the Indian Constitution, several publishers allege they are being sidelined without any explanation, transparency, or official communication.

“This is not about favour or privilege,” said one editor who wished to remain anonymous.“Government advertisements are a public responsibility, not a reward. Dozens of families depend on them. Starving newspapers of ads is a form of coercion.”

As advertisement revenue dwindles, many employees-including reporters, designers, and printing staff-have gone without salaries for months. Media professionals, once central to Kashmir's democratic discourse, now find themselves caught in financial uncertainty, a situation many attribute to what they describe as the“arrogance of the system.”

Critics argue that decision-makers, insulated in distant offices far removed from ground realities, fail to comprehend the devastating impact such policies are having on ordinary lives.

“This is not merely an economic issue-it's about democratic space,” said another media house owner.“Silencing responsible voices through economic strangulation only weakens the institutions that uphold democracy.”

So far, there has been no official response from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) or the administration regarding the alleged targeting of select newspapers.

A KNT reporter visited the office of the Director of Information but was informed that the Director is currently in Jammu. Repeated phone calls to him went unanswered.

The affected newspapers and their staff are now urging the government to view media support as a democratic obligation, rather than a discretionary act, and to ensure that public funds allocated for awareness and outreach campaigns are distributed fairly across the media landscape. (KNT)