Kavinder Gupta Sworn In As Ladakh LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, was on Friday sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas, Leh.

Dressed in traditional Ladakhi Goncha, Gupta took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. His appointment was read out by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Member Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Executive Councillors of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Tashi Namgyal and Dr. Jaffer Akhoon, BJP J&K unit president Sat Pal Sharma, along with top bureaucrats and police officials.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Gupta pledged to pursue a development agenda that rises above religious, regional, and political divisions.

“Ladakh has faced discrimination in the past. Our focus will be to work together and transform Ladakh into one of the world's finest tourist destinations,” he said.

Gupta also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their trust in appointing him to the post.