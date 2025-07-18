Kavinder Gupta Sworn In As Ladakh LG
Dressed in traditional Ladakhi Goncha, Gupta took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. His appointment was read out by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Member Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Executive Councillors of Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Tashi Namgyal and Dr. Jaffer Akhoon, BJP J&K unit president Sat Pal Sharma, along with top bureaucrats and police officials.
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Gupta pledged to pursue a development agenda that rises above religious, regional, and political divisions.
“Ladakh has faced discrimination in the past. Our focus will be to work together and transform Ladakh into one of the world's finest tourist destinations,” he said.Read Also Ex-J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta Is New Ladakh LG Ladakh LG Empowered to Appoint Group A Officers
Gupta also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their trust in appointing him to the post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment