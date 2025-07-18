Sterling Heights Beauty Entrepreneur Diana Daman Ranks Among Top Laser Hair Removal Specialists In Metro Detroit

Sterling Heights, MI - Local beauty entrepreneur Diana Daman , founder of Laser by Diana , is quickly rising to prominence in the world of aesthetic skincare, earning a spot among the top-rated laser hair removal providers in the greater Detroit area.

Operating out of The Beauty Clinic at 38908 Dequindre Rd in Sterling Heights , Diana's boutique-style practice is known for its cutting-edge laser technology, customized treatments for all skin types, and a deeply personal client experience that fosters confidence, comfort, and lasting results.

“I started Laser by Diana with one goal in mind - to help people feel great in their own skin,” said founder Diana Daman .“Laser hair removal is more than just a cosmetic service. For many of my clients, it's about confidence, self-care, and showing up in the world as their best selves.”

With over 100 satisfied clients and a growing social media following, Diana's commitment to professionalism, safety, and real results has earned Laser by Diana a strong reputation in the community. The clinic's personalized, one-on-one service model sets it apart from larger med spas, while still maintaining the highest clinical standards using FDA-approved laser systems.

As part of her mission to make skincare more approachable and accessible, Diana offers special discounts for first-time clients and maintains flexible appointment hours. Her business has also been featured in Yelp's Top 10 Laser Hair Removal Clinics in Sterling Heights , highlighting her credibility and local impact.

In an industry that is often dominated by franchised clinics and impersonal services, Laser by Diana stands out as a community-focused, woman-led business committed to integrity, client education, and long-term skincare solutions.

About Laser by Diana

Laser by Diana is a boutique laser hair removal provider based in Sterling Heights, MI. Specializing in safe, effective treatments for a wide range of skin types, the clinic is committed to delivering visible results through personalized care and advanced technology.

For media inquiries, collaborations, or bookings, please contact Diana Daman, founder of Laser by Diana, at (586) 696-0828.

Address: 38908 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Website:

Instagram: @laser_by_diana_