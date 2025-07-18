Military Romance“Razor's Return” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Razor's Return, the emotionally gripping novel by Kimberly Biggerstaff, has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , recognizing its excellence in storytelling, character development, and emotional impact. The award celebrates authors whose work exemplifies originality, integrity, and a masterful command of the written word.

The novel follows Zack "Razor" Reston , a retired Navy SEAL haunted by the ghosts of his past, who finds himself back on his family ranch in Texas after decades of service. Struggling with PTSD and the loss of his father, Razor is a man on the brink, until a chance encounter with his former flame, Eve Patterson, reignites a sense of purpose. When Razor learns Eve is trapped in a dangerous relationship, the mission becomes clear: rescue the woman he loves and confront the demons that never left him.

Razor's Return is more than a romance; it's a powerful exploration of trauma, healing, and the unique burdens carried by those who serve. As Literary Titan noted in its review:

“It's a romance, yes, but it's also a quiet nod to service, sacrifice, and resilience... Perfect for fans of quiet tough guys, strong women, and second chances.”

With taut pacing and emotional honesty, the novel skillfully blends action, tenderness, and redemption in a way that resonates with both military and civilian readers. Razor and Eve's chemistry is electric, grounded in mutual respect, and enriched by the complexities of their shared histories.

This award from Literary Titan underscores Biggerstaff's remarkable debut and marks her as a fresh voice in contemporary military romance fiction.

Razor's Return is available now in Kindle , audiobook , and paperback formats. Whether you prefer to read, listen, or hold the story in your hands, you can find your copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble today. Step into the world of Zack“Razor” Reston and discover a tale of courage, love, and second chances. Get your copy now and join the readers who can't put it down!

About the Author

Kimberly Biggerstaff served nearly a decade in the United States Air Force as a Law Enforcement Security Policewoman, proudly holding the designations 811X2 and 3P0X1. Her firsthand experience with the military informs her writing with authenticity and heartfelt insight. A passionate advocate for veterans, Kimberly remains active in the American Legion, one of the nation's largest Veterans Service Organizations.

After transitioning from military to civilian life, she earned a teaching degree and worked in special education. Today, Kimberly is a devoted full-time mother to two special needs daughters and shares her home, and her stories, with her husband and their family dog.

To learn more about Kimberly Biggerstaff, explore her books, and dive into her latest blog posts, visit kimberlybiggerstaff today.