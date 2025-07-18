Precionn Launches Expanded One-Stop Advanced Manufacturing Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Precionn, a leading precision manufacturing leader in China, today announced the launch of its enhanced suite of end-to-end services, reaffirming its commitment to providing“Precision in All Directions” to global innovators and OEMs. With more than two decades of engineering excellence, 5,000 square meters of state-of-the-art facilities, and comprehensive ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certifications, Precionn helps customers accelerate product development, streamline supply chains, and achieve superior quality at competitive costs.







Key Capabilities:

. CNC Machining: 3- to 5-axis milling, multi-axis turning, and wire EDM with tolerances up to ±0.005 mm and surface finishes up to Ra 0.4 microns.

. Sheet Metal Fabrication: Laser cutting, CNC bending, and automated welding for housings, brackets, and structural components up to 6 mm thick.

. Metal Stamping and Forging: High-tonnage presses, progressive dies, and closed die forging for complex, high-volume part production.

. Injection Molding: Custom tooling, from prototypes to over 500,000 parts per year, processing engineered plastics and elastomers.

. Rapid Prototyping and Additive Manufacturing: SLA, SLS, FDM and Metal Binder Jetting for rapid design validation and functional testing.

. Surface Finishing and Assembly: Anodizing, Powder Coating, Electroless Nickel Plating, Plating, Painting and Turnkey Assembly Services, including Kitting and Just-in-Time Delivery.

. Digital Quality and Supply Chain Management: Real-time Statistical Process Control (SPC), Cloud-based Order Tracking and VAVE Cost Reduction Consulting.

“Every micron counts when bringing next-generation products to market,” said Precionn CEO.“By bringing together cutting-edge equipment, powerful digital controls and a world-class engineering team, we are able to provide a seamless and transparent process from concept to production. Our customers will have the speed and confidence they need to outperform their competitors and delight their end users.”

Serving a variety of sectors including aerospace, medical devices, robotics, automotive and consumer electronics, Precionn combines deep industry expertise with rigorous process control to meet the most stringent regulations and performance standards. With a global logistics network and 24/7 production support, Precionn is able to quickly deliver prototypes, small and medium batch production and large-volume projects.

About Precionn

Precionn is an ISO9001-2015 certified manufacturer. Focusing on precision machining, mold manufacturing, sheet metal processing, powder metallurgy manufacturing for more than 15 years, the factory has a total of more than 200 sets of CNC milling machine, CNC lathes, turning and milling compound, five-axis processing, laser cutting, bending machine and other precision equipment, more than 50 professional engineering and technical personnel.

