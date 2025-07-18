Digital Industries See The Future In GS1-Enabled QR Code Product Identification At POS

For more than five decades, Global Standards 1 (GS1) meant one thing: the barcode. That familiar pattern of stripes changed how goods move around the world.

Today, the standards are growing. They now blend that proven tech with fresh functions through QR codes powered by GS1.

QR code provider QR TIGER shares the same vision and is working hand in hand with GS1 Member Organizations everywhere.

The goal is simple: provide a secure and compliant GS1 QR code generator to help businesses adopt this upgrade smoothly, grow, and lead industries with credible data.

What is GS1 product identification? (And why upgrade?)

GS1 product identification is the universal language of commerce, assigning unique identifiers to products, locations, or assets for global tracking.

This system relied on traditional linear barcodes, the familiar black-and-white stripes encoding GTINs (Global Trade Item Numbers) scanned over 10 billion times daily worldwide.

Traditional barcodes have limits:

Fixed data (no updates post-printing).

Minimal information capacity.

No consumer engagement.

Sunrise 2027 and QR codes powered by GS1

GS1 Sunrise 2027 marks the global ambition for retailers to fully support GS1 2D barcodes at point-of-sale systems.

GS1 product identification QR codes will become a universal, enhanced option for manufacturers and retailers.

These QR codes adhere to strict GS1 standards, encoding structured data (Identification number, batch/lot numbers, expiry dates) to unlock unmatched features:



Real-time updates : Adjust pricing, promotions, or recall alerts without reprinting.

POS (Point-of-sale) + digital bridge : Functions as a scannable barcode and links to digital content.

Supply chain depth : Enables end-to-end batch-level traceability.

Omnichannel agility : Works identically across e-commerce, retail, and logistics. Granular inventory management

"We are witnessing a major upgrade of QR codes into GS1 QR codes, a game-changer in many industries. QR codes now not only hold marketing information but are an integral tool for logistics and point-of-sale systems." says Benjamin Claeys , CEO of QR TIGER.

Adopters gain real benefits:



Smoother operations, POS, and tighter physical‐digital links.

Enhanced brand trust. Shoppers see traceable codes and feel more confident in your products.

Faster recall response. Businesses can pinpoint affected batches and alert partners immediately.

Richer consumer insights. Track scan data to learn which markets engage most.

Stronger supply‐chain resilience. Spot weak links early and reduce disruption risks.

Regulatory readiness. Meet future mandates ahead of competitors and avoid last‐minute rushes.

Cost savings over time. Cut waste from reprints and manual updates.

Marketing flexibility. Swap campaigns or messages on the fly without changing labels.

Brand protection. Harder for counterfeiters to mimic dynamic, data‐rich codes. Brands that start now will not just comply. They'll lead the pack.

Setting the record straight, barcodes are not being phased out.

Ned Mears , Senior Director at GS1 US, shared,“That is exactly why we use the term Sunrise instead of Sunset, because 1D barcodes aren't being phased out. We are simply introducing a new option.”

As for Claeys and QR TIGER, the goal is to provide brands with a secure and reliable tool to connect products with consumers.

Their dynamic QR code solutions are already being used in industries such as retail, commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods. Prime examples are Rajnigandha's QR code, which directs customers to comprehensive product information, and Zepto's QR code on packaging, which leads to their e-commerce platform.

Integrating GS1 standards with QR code technology will only further help brands across industries that want to strengthen product authenticity and traceability.

Next steps: How to get started

Like any upgrade, there's an initial cost. But the long‐term benefits make it worthwhile. With Sunrise 2027 on the horizon, here's a quick guide:

For Manufacturers

Evaluate label needs. Choose products that will benefit from richer data.Engage your GS1 Member Organization for proper setup and compliance.Partner with a reliable QR provider, such as QR TIGER/GS1, for link management and updates.Launch a pilot on one product line. Train your team and test in select channels.Review results and refine before a full roll‐out.

For Retailers

Upgrade inventory systems and scanning equipment to accept 2D barcode formats.Ensure point‐of‐sale terminals and scanners are configured correctly.Train store staff on scanning procedures and QR troubleshooting.Integrate QR code data into stock management and analytics platforms.Run a small‐scale pilot in a few locations. Expand as you gain confidence.

Start planning for the upgrade

GS1 product identification offers more value today. Adding QR codes that comply with GS1 standards unlocks live updates, batch‐level traceability, and more applications that need to be discovered.

The seeds of today's upgrade will bloom into stronger supply chains, sharper operations, and deeper consumer trust. Try GS1-powered QR codes today.