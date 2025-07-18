Brazil Use Cruise Ships As Hotels During COP30
Brazilian authorities have announced plans to charter two cruise ships to help address the shortage of hotel accommodations during the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in November, Azernews reports.
According to Embratur, Brazil's official tourism agency, the MSC Seaview and Costa Diadema cruise ships will be stationed at the port of Belém throughout the event, offering a total of 6,000 cabins to guests.
Belém, located in the heart of the Amazon River basin, has faced significant logistical challenges in organizing the COP30 conference. The event, scheduled for November 10–21, is expected to draw around 50,000 participants from over 200 countries, including heads of state, government officials, non-governmental organizations, and environmental activists.
To accommodate the influx of delegates and attendees, the plan also includes utilizing hotels, rented apartments, temporary shelters, and even repurposed school buildings to serve as venues for lodging.
This creative solution of using cruise ships underscores the growing trend of "floating hotels" in major international events. Not only do they solve space issues, but they also offer a unique, eco-friendly alternative to traditional accommodations. Moreover, the use of cruise ships aligns with the event's environmental theme, allowing participants to experience sustainable tourism practices firsthand, despite their temporary nature.
While the logistical effort is considerable, the local government hopes that this will be an opportunity to showcase Belém's unique position in the Amazon and the broader commitment of Brazil to addressing climate change issues.
