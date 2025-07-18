J&K HC To Hear Arms License Scam PIL On Aug 7
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the re-listing of the case after it could not be heard on Thursday due to time constraints.
During the hearing, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri and Counsel Maha Majeed informed the court that the General Administration Department (GAD) had submitted a fresh status report, as directed in April. The petitioners' counsel, Advocate S.S. Ahmed, confirmed the receipt of the report.
Under CBI investigation since 2018, the scam involves the fraudulent issuance of over 2.63 lakh arms licences across Jammu and Kashmir between 2012 and 2016. Several District Magistrates allegedly issued the licences in exchange for bribes.
So far, the CBI has registered two FIRs and filed more than 15 charge-sheets, primarily implicating JKAS officers. However, prosecution sanctions against nine IAS officers are still pending, with only one officer officially charge-sheeted to date.
The PIL alleges deep-rooted corruption and highlights the J&K administration's hesitancy to take action against senior officials. The case will now come up for further consideration on August 7.
