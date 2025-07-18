Ryan Lerwil Of Countrywide Properties Group Shares Insights As First-Time Homebuyer Rexburg Expert In Hellonation

Ryan Lerwil

What do most first-time buyers get wrong when buying a house in Rexburg?

- Ryan LerwilREXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Real Estate Agent Ryan Lerwil of Countrywide Properties Group – Keller Williams Realty East Idaho Shares Insights as First-Time Homebuyer Rexburg Expert in HelloNationWhat do most first-time buyers get wrong when buying a house in Rexburg? According to an article in HelloNation, the most common misstep is starting the process by viewing homes before securing pre-approval from a lender. Ryan Lerwil of Countrywide Properties Group – Keller Williams Realty East Idaho explains that this can lead to wasted time, missed opportunities, and added stress-especially in a competitive housing market like Rexburg.Lerwil emphasizes that pre-approval should be the first step because it sets a realistic price range, uncovers potential financial issues early, and positions the buyer as a serious contender in the eyes of sellers. In a market where multiple-offer scenarios are common, having a pre-approval letter often determines whether a buyer's offer is considered at all. It also provides time to evaluate loan options, understand true purchasing power, and avoid the frustration of falling in love with homes that are ultimately unaffordable.The article reinforces that enthusiasm is no substitute for preparation. First-time buyers gain a strategic advantage when they enter the process with a clear financial roadmap. That clarity not only strengthens their position in negotiations but also brings confidence and focus to their home search. The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Buying a First Home, outlines practical advice that can reduce stress and improve outcomes for first-time homebuyers in Rexburg.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

