Ukraine Expanding Weapons Production, But Partner Support Still Vital Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Olesia Horiainova, co-founder of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center, said this in a comment to Al Jazeera , Ukrinform reports.

"According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, about 50% of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs are currently covered by domestic production. However, foreign assistance remains just as crucial as before," the analyst said.

Horyainova also called for tougher sanctions against Russia, which she said "is showing no signs of being interested" in "stopping the war." In particular, U.S. sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil could have a significant impact.

"Every dollar that is put into Russia's economy right now is being spent on the war – so, yes, if the sanctions will be imposed eventually on Russia in 50 days, or earlier hopefully, it will feel that hugely," she noted.

Horiainova also stressed the need to invest in Ukraine's domestic weapons industry, which she described as cheaper, faster, and better suited to the realities of modern warfare.

She also expressed hope that the United States would continue selling arms to Ukraine.

According to her, high-tech weapons not only enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively, but also help strengthen its status as a reliable strategic partner for European countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier tasked the new government with increasing the share of domestically produced weapons on the front lines to 50% within six months.