Noori, Blind Afghan Runner, Gets Honorary Doctorate In UK

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The University of Essex in England has awarded an honorary doctorate to the blind Afghan runner Wali Mohammad Noori in recognition of his achievements in sports, as well as his social and cultural contributions.

Wali Mohammad Noori posted on his Facebook page today (Friday) that after much hard work and dedication, he was honored with the honorary doctorate by the University of Essex.

He added,“This honor is a proud moment for the entire Afghan nation.”

He also said that many senior officials from England attended the doctorate award ceremony.

