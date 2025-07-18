Power Electronics For Electric Vehicle Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 30.01 Billion By 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market - The on-board charger segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power electronics for electric vehicle market was pegged at $2.59 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $30.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, strict emission regulations by government to reduce vehicle weight and emission, and relevant initiatives to weigh up environmental pollution drive the growth of the global power electronics for electric vehicle market. On the other hand, rise in cost of electric vehicles and complexity in designing and integrating high-end power electronic components in electric vehicles curtail down the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in vehicles and battery technology are anticipated to usher in a number of opportunities in the industry.Download Report Sample (Tables, Figures with Insights):The market report is divided on the basis of application and end-use. Based on application, the market is segmented into inverter, converter, and on-board charger. Based on end-use, the report categorizes the market into automotive, railways, marine, and electrically powered airborne vehicles.By application, the inverter segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. At the same time, the on-board charger segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 49.5% throughout the forecast period.By end-use, the automotive segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The railways segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest of 40.7% from 2019 to 2026.The leading market players analyzed in the global power electronics for electric vehicle market report include Robert Bosch GmbHPanasonic CorporationDenso CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationDelphi TechnologiesHangzhou Tiecheng Information TechnologyToyota Industries CorporationInfineon Technologies AGOthers. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.Interested to Procure the Data? Enquire Here:Regional/Country Market OutlookNorth America: The North American power electronics electric vehicles market is growing due to increased EV adoption, driven by government incentives and investments in charging infrastructure. The push for reducing carbon emissions is also a key driver in the region.Europe: In Europe, stringent emission regulations and a strong focus on sustainability have accelerated the adoption of EVs, boosting the demand for power electronics. Countries like Germany and Norway are leading the transition towards electric mobility, supported by government policies.Asia-Pacific: APAC is witnessing rapid growth in the power electronics electric vehicles market, particularly in China and Japan, driven by government initiatives, rising environmental awareness, and significant investments in EV infrastructure and manufacturing.LAMEA: The LAMEA region is gradually adopting electric vehicles, with governments in countries like Brazil and South Africa promoting cleaner transportation solutions. While still emerging, the power electronics electric vehicles market holds potential due to increasing urbanization and the focus on reducing fuel dependency.LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @Read More Reports :Power Semiconductor MarketPower Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting MarketAC-DC Power Supply Adapter MarketElectric Power Substation Automation Market

