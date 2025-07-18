Best Bookkeeping Software (2025): Quickbooks Online Awarded Top Solution By Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers, a trusted source for software and business tool reviews, has named QuickBooks Online the top solution in its newly released report on the best bookkeeping software for 2025. The recognition highlights the platform's advanced automation, accessibility, and consistent reliability for small business owners, freelancers, and growing enterprises.

Best Bookkeeping Software

QuickBooks Online - provides cloud-based bookkeeping tools that automate income and expense tracking, invoice management, tax preparation, and real-time financial reporting.

As businesses continue to navigate changing market conditions and increased demands on efficiency, bookkeeping remains a vital function. Accurate, up-to-date financial records are essential for making informed decisions, maintaining compliance, and planning for growth. However, many small business owners still struggle with manual processes or legacy systems that create bottlenecks and increase the risk of error.

The Expert Consumers review cites QuickBooks Online's ability to eliminate many of these challenges through automation. The software allows users to link their bank and credit card accounts, enabling automatic transaction imports, smart categorization of expenses, and real-time cash flow visibility. These features reduce manual data entry and help ensure books remain accurate throughout the fiscal year.

QuickBooks Online supports over 24,000 financial institutions, allowing seamless integration with existing banking services and financial tools. In addition to core bookkeeping functions, the platform includes features for invoicing, payroll, mileage tracking, and sales tax automation. The ability to manage books via mobile device ensures flexibility for remote teams, traveling entrepreneurs, and those managing operations outside traditional office settings.

QuickBooks Online processes over 550 million categorized transactions each year, with 85 percent of users reporting improved confidence in their bookkeeping accuracy after using the platform. These capabilities are especially beneficial for businesses with limited staff or those seeking to streamline workflows without hiring additional accounting support.

In line with emerging trends in AI-powered productivity, QuickBooks Online is also evolving beyond traditional automation. The platform is actively developing cutting-edge AI agents designed to offer "done for you" solutions - intelligent tools that can not only streamline data entry and categorization but also assist users in completing more complex tasks. These forthcoming AI capabilities signal QuickBooks' commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart bookkeeping and making advanced financial management more accessible to everyday users.

QuickBooks Online is available in three plans - Simple Start, Plus, and Advanced. Each plan includes core accounting tools and automation features, while higher tiers offer multi-user access, advanced reporting, inventory tracking, and ecommerce integrations. The tiered structure ensures that businesses can select a solution that fits their needs and scale as operations grow more complex.

The increasing reliance on digital systems for financial management reflects a broader shift toward automation in small business operations. Bookkeeping, once considered a back-office task, has become central to operational visibility and strategic decision-making. Platforms like QuickBooks Online are enabling businesses to move beyond basic recordkeeping and adopt tools that offer real-time financial intelligence.

By automating daily bookkeeping tasks, QuickBooks Online reduces the likelihood of costly errors and enables proactive financial planning. The software's mobile functionality, compliance-ready reporting, and customizable workflows make it a versatile solution for a wide range of industries, from retail to professional services.

QuickBooks users also benefit from GoPayments, a free mobile point-of-sale app that enables secure, contactless payments in person or on the go. The app integrates with QuickBooks Online, syncing sales data automatically without granting access to sensitive financial information. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, users can accept all types of in-person payments directly on their device - no card reader required. This feature is particularly useful for field teams, pop-up stores, and mobile businesses seeking seamless sales tracking and immediate payment capture.

In addition, businesses using QuickBooks can apply for funding through QuickBooks Capital, which offers term loans and lines of credit directly within the platform. These financing options are designed to help companies manage large expenses or pursue growth initiatives without incurring origination fees, late fees, or prepayment penalties. Approved loans are typically funded within one to two business days. Businesses can draw from a credit line as needed and only pay interest on the amount borrowed. This built-in access to capital gives small and mid-sized companies added financial flexibility within a system they already trust.

Expert Consumers recognizes QuickBooks Online for consistently delivering value to users seeking reliable, accessible, and efficient bookkeeping tools. The full review offers a comprehensive overview of the software's features and pricing structure.

To learn more, read the complete review at Expert Consumers .

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED