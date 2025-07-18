403
Suddenlink Transforms Contracting with RPost’s eSignOff™ Email-Based e-Signature Service
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the global leader in secure outbound messaging, has announced that Suddenlink Communications, one of the top 10 U.S. cable broadband providers, is modernizing its quote-to-order process using RPost’s eSignOff™ electronic signature service. By adopting this email-based contract execution platform, Suddenlink aims to reduce paperwork, speed up sales cycles, and deliver greater convenience to its customers, all while maintaining legal validity and security in transactions.
Suddenlink reports significant improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction since implementing eSignOff™, which enables legally binding agreements with just one click in an email—no printing, scanning, or mailing required. The service also ensures each party receives a verifiable, tamper-proof record of the transaction. RPost offers this solution at a low, flat rate comparable to postage, making it both a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional contract handling.
