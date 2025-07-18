Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alkami To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-18 08:01:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that it plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the market close.

Alkami will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Alkami investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" alkami In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-800-836-8184 and internationally at 1-646-357-8785, using conference code 07594. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc . is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

