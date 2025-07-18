403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Big Relief For Private Sector: EPFO May Allow Withdrawal After 10 Years
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The central government is considering a plan that would allow employees to withdraw a portion or all of their PF account balance every 10 years. This would provide relief to nearly 7 crore private sector employees.The central government is reportedly considering a significant change to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) withdrawal rules. See more details inside.If approved, this plan will provide relief to nearly 7 crore private sector employees. The new scheme aims to introduce a rule allowing full or partial withdrawal of EPF savings once every 10 years after completing a decade of service.Currently, the EPFO offers pension benefits to those completing at least 10 years of service. For employees with less than 10 years, the entire EPF contribution can be withdrawn.Analysts say this move reflects changing employment trends, where many professionals now seek early retirement, career breaks, or starting businesses before 58.Besides this proposed rule change, the government and EPFO have recently made other significant reforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment