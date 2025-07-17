UAE: This Hotel Produces Drinking Water From Air, Serves It For Free

A hotel in the UAE is doing something extraordinary and in a sustainable way - it is producing its own drinking water directly from the air.

The property doesn't rely on seawater, municipal supply, or underground sources. Instead, it captures moisture from the atmosphere and turns it into pure, mineral-rich water, served to guests every day for free.

This system, known as an 'air-to-water' plant, has allowed the Bahi Ajman Palace to completely eliminate the use of plastic water bottles on its premises. According to the management, hundreds of kilograms of plastic waste have been removed from the hotel's operations in recent months.

“This water doesn't come from the sea, the ground, or any utility line; it comes straight from the air,” said Iftikhar Hamdani, area general manager, Bahi Palace Ajman.“We are harnessing the moisture in the atmosphere, running it through layers of filters and UV purification, and bottling it in reusable glass bottles. The result is clean, drinkable water that tastes great, and doesn't harm the planet.”

How it works

The process begins with the machine pulling in humid air from the environment. The air is cooled until the moisture condenses into water droplets, similar to how water forms on a cold bottle taken out of the fridge. These droplets are then collected, filtered, and passed through several purification stages, including UV light and mineral enrichment.

The sterilised glass bottles, heated with steam and water at 85 degrees Celcius, are filled using a hygienic bottling system and sealed with expiry dates that are valid for up to three months. The entire setup is monitored by the hotel and maintained by the plant manufacturing company, and the water is regularly tested and approved by government health authorities.

“It's not just eco-friendly, it's safe and refreshing,” said Hamdani.“The water is of high quality, certified, and guests have been loving it.”

Daily output and usage

The hotel began using the air-to-water system in January this year and currently produces 1,000 litres of drinking water every day. On regular days, around 700 litres is enough to meet guest demand. During banquets or large events, production is increased to full 1,000 litres to cater to everyone.

Before installing the system, the hotel used over 700 plastic bottles a day. The switch to glass bottles and in-house water production has helped the hotel make a meaningful impact on reducing single-use plastic.

“Thousands of bottles were going to the trash every month. That's just not good for the environment,” said Hamdani.“By eliminating plastic, we have taken one big step toward responsible hospitality.”

“My passion is sustainability. But more than passion, I believe it's a responsibility,” said Hamdani.“Hotels have a role to play in protecting the environment, and this is a clear way to contribute.”

The investment has also made sense financially. The hotel expects to recover the cost of the air-to-water system in under two years. With no ongoing expenses for bottled water and fewer logistics around ordering, storing, and disposing of plastic, the long-term savings are substantial.

“This system is commercially viable,” he said.

Guests have been impressed not just by the taste of the water, but also by the story behind it. Many have taken an interest in how the process works and have interacted with the housekeeping team to learn more.

“People are surprised when they hear that the water came from air,” said Hamdani.“They ask questions, they are curious, and that's great. It opens up conversations about sustainability and gets people thinking.”

The initiative is successful for the hotel and shows how innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

“We live in a place where humidity is available in the air for most of the year. Why not use that to create clean drinking water and reduce our impact,” said Hamdani.