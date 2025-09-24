Police-Run Temple In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Draws Huge Crowds During Navratri
Located at BNP-6 Malighat, the temple was established by the BNP-6 and continues to be managed solely by its staff. Despite its unusual origins, the temple sees a huge influx of devotees, especially during Navratri. A separate idol of Goddess Durga is installed every year, and grand rituals are performed in her honour.
One of the most distinctive features of the temple is the 121 Kalash (sacred urns) placed within the temple complex. The number of Kalash has steadily increased over the years, as devotees add them after their vows are fulfilled.
Each Kalash is a testament to a wish granted,” a temple priest told IANS.
“This temple is operated entirely by police personnel, and the faith of devotees here is unshakable”, he said.
The rituals are performed by multiple priests, with the lead host for this year's Durga Puja being Jaykant Mandal of BNP-6. Mandal himself performs the daily worship, including the 'Shapatnik Puja', symbolising deep personal devotion.
The nine-day festival, which began on September 22 and culminates on October 2 with Dussehra, honours the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga each representing a unique spiritual power.
On this third day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, the warrior goddess known for courage and protection. Symbolised by a half-moon bell on her forehead, she represents a powerful and serene form of Parvati after her marriage to Lord Shiva.
Celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month, Shardiya Navratri commemorates the epic victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Across the country, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and gather in temples, seek blessings from Goddess Durga.
