ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill To Jasprit Bumrah - 6 Indian Players Aim For MASSIVE Milestones In The Lord's Test

Six Indian players are on the cusp of achieving significant personal milestones in the upcoming Lord's Test against England. From surpassing batting records to landmark wicket tallies, these feats add intrigue to the crucial third match.

After clinching a historic Test victory at Edgbaston, Team India will shift their focus towards the third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord's in London on Thursday, July 10.

In the last two Tests, Indian cricket witnessed several records being broken, especially by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. In the upcoming Lord's Test, there are six Indian players on the verge of achieving personal milestones across all formats, adding extra motivation as India look to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Shubman Gill has currently amassed 585 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 146.25 in 4 innings. The 25-year-old is just 18 runs short of surpassing Rahul Dravid's Indian record of 602 runs in an away Test series against England (2002). Shubman Gill is 137 runs away from breaking former West Indies batting legend Sir Garfield Sobers' record of 722 runs in an away Test series as a captain (1966).

If he continues his excellent run of form, Shubman Gill could even go on to break Sunil Gavaskar's Indian record of 774 runs (1971), needing 189 runs to surpass it, and the Australian batting legend Don Bradman's record of 810 runs in a Test series as a captain (1936), requiring 226 runs to eclipse the milestone.

Rishabh Pant has continued his impressive run of form in away Test matches against England. In 10 matches, Pant has amassed 853 runs, including 4 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 44.89. Now, the southpaw is just 147 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar in the elite of Indian batters to aggregate 1000 runs in away Tests against England.

In the ongoing Test series against England, Pant has amassed 342 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 85.50 in two matches. The 27-year-old is 58 runs short of becoming the wicketkeeper-batter to score 400 runs in an away Test series against England. Currently, Wayne Phillips of Australia holds the record for the most runs in a Test series by a wicketkeeper in England, amassing 350 runs in 1985.

Team India is set to receive a massive boost in their pace attack as Jasprit Bumrah will return to the playing XI after being rested for the Edgbaston Test. Bumrah has been a reliable bowler for India in an away Test series against England, scalping 42 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.28 and an economy rate of 2.80 in 9 matches.

Bumrah is seven wickets away from surpassing Ishant Sharma's Indian record of 48 wickets and eight scalps short of becoming the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in away Tests against England. During his five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Headingley Test, Jasprit Bumrah completed 150 wickets in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations, the first Asian bowler to achieve this milestone.

KL Rahul has been in quite good form in the ongoing Test series against England, amassing 236 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 59 in 4 innings. The right-handed opener will look to continue his good form in the upcoming Lord's Test. However, KL Rahul is on the verge of achieving a massive milestone in his international career.

Rahul is 199 runs short of completing 9000 international runs. His current tally of runs stands at 8801 runs, including 18 centuries and 58 fifties, at an average of 39.46 in 217 matches. Additionally, Rahul is just 150 runs away from completing 1000 runs in away Tests against England. In 11 matches. KL Rahul has amassed 850 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 38.63.

Ravindra Jadeja had an impressive outing in the Edgbaston Test, scoring 89 and 69* across both innings, and helped Team India clinch a historic Test victory in Birmingham. In the ongoing Test series against England, Jadeja has amassed 194 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 97.00 in two Tests and four innings. If he continues this form in the Lord's Test, the spin bowling all-rounder is set to achieve an international milestone.

Jadeja is 115 runs short of completing 7000 runs in his international career. His current tally of runs stands at 6885 runs, including 4 centuries and 37 fifties, at an average of 32.94 in 360 matches. If he does so, he will become the second Indian all-rounder after Kapil Dev to score 7000 runs and take 600 wickets in the history of international cricket.

After having a moderate outing in the Headingley Test, Mohammed Siraj stepped into Jasprit Bumrah's shoes and picked six wickets in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. Across both innings, the right-arm pacer registered figures of 7/127 at an economy rate of 2.01. Since Siraj is likely to retain his place in the playing XI for the Lord's Test, he is on the verge of achieving an international milestone.

Mohammed Siraj is just six wickets away from completing 200 wickets in his international career. Currently, Siraj has scalped 194 wickets, including 9 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers, at an average of 28.52 and an economy rate of 4.11 in 98 matches.