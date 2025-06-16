Did Aamir Khan Spend THESE Many Days In A Bunker After Kargil War? Here's What Actor Has To Say

During 'Sitaare Zameen Par' promotions, Aamir Khan revealed spending 8 days with the army post-Kargil War. He stayed in bunkers, chatted with soldiers, and witnessed their incredible courage

Aamir Khan is actively promoting 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. He's candidly answering questions and sharing new stories.

Aamir Khan faced online trolling for his delayed post on Operation Sindoor, India's response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.On 'Aap Ki Adalat', Aamir expressed pride in the Indian Armed Forces and recalled spending eight days with soldiers after the Kargil War.Aamir Khan shared his experience of spending eight days in Kargil after the war, traveling and interacting with soldiers.Aamir Khan described meeting soldiers from every regiment, expressing gratitude for their service and sacrifice during the Kargil War.Aamir Khan admired the unwavering spirit and optimism of the soldiers despite the harsh conditions they faced in protecting the country.Aamir Khan shared his unique experience of staying overnight in a border bunker with six to eight soldiers.Aamir Khan stars as a basketball coach training neurodivergent children in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a remake of the Spanish film 'Campeones'.'Sitaare Zameen Par', starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza, is set to release in theaters on June 20th.