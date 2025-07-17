Coldplay's Chris Martin Jokes After Andy Byron, HR Chief, Caught On Kiss Cam: 'Hope We Didn't Do Something Bad'
Watch the viral video here:
“Holy sh-t!” Chris Martin exclaimed after spotting the couple on the Jumbotron.“I hope we didn't do something bad,” he added with a chuckle, as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot quickly moved out of frame, clearly flustered.
Also Read: Did Andy Byron 'apologise' after 'cheating' scandal at Coldplay concert? See viral post
“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” he added.
Kristin Cabot, his apparent companion at the show, is Astronomer's Chief People Officer, a role where she proudly claims to build "trust with employees of all levels."
The company's headquarters, coincidentally, are located just hours from the concert venue in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron has been the chief executive officer of Astronomer since July 2023. Public records indicate that Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan - both 50 - live in nearby Northborough and have two children together.
Before joining Astronomer, Byron was with Lacework, first as president from June 2019 until November 2022, and then as an advisor until May 2023. Between 2017 and 2019, he was the chief revenue officer at Cybereason. He has also held the roles of president and chief operating officer at Fuze and has previously been associated with Vericenter and BMC Software.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment