Coldplay's Chris Martin Jokes After Andy Byron, HR Chief, Caught On Kiss Cam: 'Hope We Didn't Do Something Bad'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sparked laughter across the stadium on Wednesday after a kiss cam unexpectedly exposed Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based AI firm Astronomer , and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, who appeared visibly mortified after being shown cuddling on the jumbotron.

Watch the viral video here:

“Holy sh-t!” Chris Martin exclaimed after spotting the couple on the Jumbotron.“I hope we didn't do something bad,” he added with a chuckle, as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot quickly moved out of frame, clearly flustered.

“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” he added.

Kristin Cabot, his apparent companion at the show, is Astronomer's Chief People Officer, a role where she proudly claims to build "trust with employees of all levels."

The company's headquarters, coincidentally, are located just hours from the concert venue in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron has been the chief executive officer of Astronomer since July 2023. Public records indicate that Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan - both 50 - live in nearby Northborough and have two children together.

Before joining Astronomer, Byron was with Lacework, first as president from June 2019 until November 2022, and then as an advisor until May 2023. Between 2017 and 2019, he was the chief revenue officer at Cybereason. He has also held the roles of president and chief operating officer at Fuze and has previously been associated with Vericenter and BMC Software.