Lida Group Completes Two Modular Container House Projects In Southeast Asian Countries

Lida Group, a China-based manufacturer of prefabricated and modular buildings, has announced the successful completion of two container house projects in a Southeast Asian country. These projects underscore the company's expanding role in providing modular construction solutions in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1993, Lida Group specializes in container houses, flat pack housing units, steel structure buildings, and integrated building systems. The company provides end-to-end services including design, manufacturing, and onsite installation for projects across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

The City Apartment Hotel Project

In a City, Lida Group completed a container house apartment hotel project, using 33 modular container units. Each unit was prefabricated off-site and assembled on location using a stackable modular design. The project includes multiple individual living spaces with private bathrooms, as well as shared amenities and reception facilities.

The modular units were customized to meet the design requirements of the client, including color schemes for walls, roofs, and doors. A secondary roof was added to enhance weather resistance in the local climate. According to Lida Group, the structures are designed for long-term use with an expected service life exceeding 25 years, given proper maintenance.







MTZ Project: On-Site Installation of 150 Units

In a separate effort, Lida Group completed the on-site installation of 150 container housing units as part of one country MTZ project. These prefabricated units were shipped in flat-pack form and assembled by Lida's team on a large site designated for temporary accommodations.

The company reports that the units were equipped with insulation materials, energy-efficient lighting, and double-glazed windows to help reduce environmental impact and operational costs. The modular design enabled faster installation timelines and allowed for cost efficiency throughout the project.







International Operations and Certifications

Lida Group holds certifications including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and CE (EN1090). The company has passed third-party inspections from organizations such as SGS, TUV, and BV. It also holds qualifications for Steel Structure Professional Construction Contracting and General Contracting of Construction Engineering in China.

The company's products have been delivered to more than 150 countries and regions. Lida Group operates multiple subsidiaries and maintains overseas branch offices in locations including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia, and Chile.

For inquiries, contact Mr. George

About Lida Group

Lida Group is a manufacturer and exporter of prefabricated buildings headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. The company produces container houses, prefab homes, modular labor camps, and steel structure buildings for a variety of uses including construction, disaster relief, defense housing, and infrastructure support.

Lida Group is involved in a range of project types, including industrial construction, camp facilities, and civil buildings. Its modular housing systems are used globally in sectors such as mining, oil and gas, construction, and humanitarian relief.

For more information, visit: .