UAE Closes Embassy In Tehran, Recalls Ambassador, All Diplomats From Iran

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday in a statement the closure of its embassy in Tehran, and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission from Iran, according to a Xinhua report.

