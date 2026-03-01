Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Closes Embassy In Tehran, Recalls Ambassador, All Diplomats From Iran


2026-03-01 02:14:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday in a statement the closure of its embassy in Tehran, and the withdrawal of its ambassador and all members of its diplomatic mission from Iran, according to a Xinhua report.

The Peninsula

