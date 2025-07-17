Texas-Based Brand“Nothin But A Tea Thang” Is Stirring The Soul Of The Tea Industry With Culture, Legacy, And Flavor

Grapevine, TX - At the intersection of tea, culture, and storytelling sits Nothin But A Tea Thang , a rising tea brand out of Texas that's transforming the way people experience a simple cup of tea. Founded by brothers Randon and Krandon Knighten, this dynamic company is not just brewing loose-leaf blends-it's pouring generations of Black Southern heritage, identity, and artistry into every cup.

With its vibrant tagline“Stop Sippin' & Start Sippin',” the company delivers more than just flavor-it delivers meaning. Each handcrafted tea blend is an invitation to reflect, reconnect, and rejoice in tradition. As the brothers put it,“Tea isn't just what we drink-it's how we connect, reflect, and share our family history.”

From Southern Roots to Soulful Rituals

Nothin But A Tea Thang was born from the Knightens' desire to turn everyday sipping into an intentional, soulful experience. Their collection of loose-leaf teas, including popular blends like Black & Boujee, Roze Blush, and Queen Tingz, is inspired by their family's Southern roots and the traditions passed down through generations.

The blends themselves are crafted not only for taste but also for mood, memory, and message. Whether it's a citrusy floral to elevate your spirit or a rich, smoky black tea to ground you, each product is infused with purpose. The brand's unique approach to naming and storytelling reflects its commitment to creating more than a beverage-it creates an emotional, cultural experience.

“The tea industry has long been about wellness and sophistication, but we're adding a new layer-one of cultural depth and soul,” says co-founder Randon Knighten.

A Mission That Goes Beyond the Cup

While most beverage companies focus on product sales, Nothin But A Tea Thang focuses on impact. The brand actively seeks partnerships with wellness centers, Black-owned businesses, yoga studios, and cultural events to bring tea and tradition into community spaces.

The goal? To create environments where tea becomes a tool for healing, reflection, and joy. The Knightens envision their blends being served in places where conversations happen, stories are shared, and communities grow stronger.

“We want our tea to be part of morning meditations, healing circles, sister brunches, brotherhood meetups or just those quiet moments when someone needs to feel seen,” says Knighten.“This is tea with soul. This is about legacy.”

A Brand on the Rise

With a growing fanbase across Texas and beyond, Nothin But A Tea Thang is quickly becoming a brand to watch. It has resonated deeply with those who are tired of cookie-cutter tea experiences and who want products that reflect their culture, creativity, and consciousness.

The company's branding-bold, poetic, and unapologetically Black-has struck a chord with millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking authenticity and representation in wellness spaces. And with national distribution in sight, the Knightens are ready to bring their soulful sipping experience to tea lovers across the U.S.

Their online store, nothinbutateathan , offers a growing selection of blends and merch, with future plans including curated subscription boxes, limited-edition teas, and collaborative events with other Black-owned brands.

About Nothin But A Tea Thang

Founded by brothers Randon and Krandon Knighten, Nothin But A Tea Thang is a handcrafted loose-leaf tea company based in Grapevine, Texas. Deeply inspired by Southern Black heritage, the brand creates tea experiences rooted in tradition, mindfulness, self-care, and creative expression. Each blend offers more than a sip-it offers a story, a moment, and a connection.

Whether you're looking to unwind, energize, or simply vibe, Nothin But A Tea Thang invites you to pour up and feel the flavor of tradition-one soulful sip at a time.