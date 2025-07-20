Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview

(MENAFN- Chainwire) New York, USA, July 17th, 2025, Chainwire

In a live financial television interview, Streamex CEO Henry McPhie unveiled new details surrounding the company's strategic merger with BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM), which officially positions Streamex as one of the first publicly traded real-world asset (RWA) tokenization companies focused on the $142 trillion commodities market.

The interview aired just days after the highly anticipated Circle IPO, which McPhie noted has signaled a“very bullish market for crypto-related stocks.”

The newly merged entity aims to bring real-world commodities on-chain through financial products tailored specifically to the unique dynamics of the sector. According to McPhie, the company's mission centers on the democratization of capital and efficiency of assets - two core principles enabled by blockchain tokenization.

Backing this mission are key industry veterans now serving as advisors, including:

Shaun Rosen , founder of what was once North America's largest mining operation (Osoco Mining)

, founder of what was once North America's largest mining operation (Osoco Mining) Frank Giustra , a serial entrepreneur who has built multiple companies exceeding $50 billion in combined valuation

Streamex is fully regulated in Canada and is actively pursuing U.S. broker-dealer registration to further solidify its presence in North America's financial markets.

About Streamex

Streamex is building the future of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with a focus on commodities and hard assets. The company's mission is to create financial instruments that bring efficiency, liquidity, and broader access to global markets through blockchain-based innovation.

