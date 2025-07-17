Stocktwits Acquires AI Startup Thematic To Power Social Investment Research In The AI Era

NEW YORK, [July 17, 2025] – Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, today announced the acquisition of Thematic, an AI-powered research platform for retail and institutional investors. The acquisition furthers Stocktwits' use of AI by contextualizing 17 years of historical data, including ticker follows, community conversations, investor sentiment, behavior patterns, and other first-party data sets, for the benefit of its community members.

With over 10 million unique users in 200+ countries, Stocktwits is the largest investor and trader online community. This acquisition accelerates its roadmap of delivering alpha-driving tools for its users, all based on proprietary platform insights. With Thematic's powerful technology and team, Stocktwits will be introducing a suite of AI-driven research, discovery, and decision-making tools, built on top of its unique blend of real-time social sentiment and proprietary insights. The AI-native search will also unlock the power of new Stocktwits proprietary indicators like the Stocktwits Social Relative Strength Index (SRS) - a key differentiating point that no other equity, crypto, and general market site can offer that aggregates Stocktwits' existing data alongside real-time market indicators.

“The next era of investing will be powered by community and shaped by AI,” said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits.“With this acquisition, we're supercharging the full potential of our platform by turning 17 years of real investor behavior into actionable insights. Stocktwits is leading the investment research process from the social investing era into the AI era.”

The integration of Thematic's technology cements Stocktwits as the go-to community for people who love talking about stocks and crypto all day, while expanding its role in the retail investor workflow both before and after trades. The enhanced platform will seamlessly integrate AI into all aspects of its user journey, including profiles, robust search capabilities, smart screeners and watchlists, recommended trade ideas, and stream summaries. The AI will wrap Stocktwits' proprietary data to deliver tangible, actionable insights that cut through market noise and surface personalized ideas and analytics for each user exactly when they need them. Based on this new foundation, Stocktwits aims to redefine the future of investing by offering AI-powered, personalized agents that deliver timely insights to investors of all types and skill levels.

“Stocktwits is where active investors come to find real-time signals, spot trends early, and share trade ideas with like-minded investors,” said Shiv Sharma, President and COO of Stocktwits.“With Thematic, we're taking that to the next level by using AI to surface personalized, actionable insights that help our users make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions. This acquisition is about making sophisticated tools more accessible and giving our users an edge.”

Stocktwits will release its new AI tools beginning in Q4 2025, which will also include an institutional-quality index builder with backtesting capabilities, democratizing access to portfolio-building tools that were previously only available to institutional investors.

"What excited us most about joining Stocktwits was the opportunity to apply our AI technology to the most authentic dataset in retail investing," said Steven Carpenter, CEO of Thematic. "Unlike TradFi AI tools that only work with sterile data, Stocktwits gives us access to a dynamic community that reveals market truths you can't find anywhere else."

About StocktwitsStocktwits is the leading social platform for active investors and traders, where millions of market participants connect to discuss markets in real-time. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company where social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track traditional and digital asset sentiment, discover trends, and make informed decisions. Stocktwits' mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and the latest tools.

About ThematicThematic is an AI-powered investment research platform that combines real-time contextual analysis with enterprise-grade financial, market, and company data for better, differentiated insights. Thematic enhances and accelerates the investment research process for retail investors, analysts, portfolio managers, and product developers by leveraging advanced AI models with industry-specific prompts to provide valuable insights faster.