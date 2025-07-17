Jordanian Field Hospital Team Deploys To Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 17 (Petra) - - A new contingent from the Jordanian Field Hospital in Southern Gaza (JFH-S Gaza/7) arrived in the strip yesterday, Wednesday, to commence its critical humanitarian and medical mission.The deployment underscores the Kingdom's sustained efforts to alleviate the profound human suffering caused by the ongoing Israeli war and support the resilience of the Palestinian people.Upon arrival, the medical and support teams immediately initiated preparations to begin operations. They are now actively equipping various hospital departments and readying medical supplies to ensure the efficient and capable provision of healthcare services to incoming patients.The hospital is staffed by 126 medical, nursing, and administrative personnel. This comprehensive team includes specialists in general surgery, dermatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, urology, plastic surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and maxillofacial surgery. Significantly, the facility also boasts a vital mobile unit dedicated to providing support and prosthetic limbs for amputees.The outgoing JFH-S Gaza/6, which completed its tour of duty and returned to Jordan today, provided extensive care during its operational period. It attended to 46,600 patients and performed 533 major and minor surgical procedures.The previous contingent was also instrumental in the "Restoring Hope" royal initiative, successfully fitting 532 upper and lower prosthetic limbs for amputees since the program's inception.The returning JFH-S Gaza/6 force was welcomed back to Jordan by the Director of Military Media and the Commander of the Royal Field Air Defense Brigade/4.